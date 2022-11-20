GE15: GRS to join forces with GPS for Borneo bloc to form federal govt

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will work with Sarawak’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to establish a Borneo bloc and form the federal government with a national coalition that can bring the most benefit to the two states.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that he had spoken with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and both had agreed to support a federal government that can bring stability to the nation and the two states.

“We want to work together on a Borneo bloc to support the federal government that can bring benefit to Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Hajiji, who is GRS and Sabah Bersatu chairman, said that the 14 seats won in Sabah will move together en bloc but said it could not decide which coalition it will work with yet as the full results have yet to be announced by the Election Commission (EC).

MORE TO COME