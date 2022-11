KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): In an embarrassing turn of events, Langkawi incumbent Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has lost the parliamentary seat along with his deposit.

Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah won with a 13,518-vote majority against Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Armishah Siraj.

Apart from Dr Mahathir, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Zabidi Yahya and independent candidate Datuk Paduka Abdul Kadir Sainudin also lost their deposits.

The battle for Langkawi was a five-cornered battle.