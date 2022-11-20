GE15: No party able to obtain simple majority for Parliament, says EC chairman

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 20): No political party has been able to obtain a simple majority after they failed to win 50 per cent out of 219 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15), Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

Based on official results at 4.30am today, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 76 seats, with coalition member DAP in Sarawak winning another five seats and Muda one seat, for a total of 82 seats.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PAS won 51 and 22 seats respectively, for a combined total of 73 seats.

Other parties that won seats are Barisan Nasional (BN) with 30 seats, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) (six), Warisan (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (one) along with two independents.

Abdul Ghani added that results for three parliamentary seats, Kota Marudu in Sabah and Baram in Sarawak would not be announced due to weather issues.

Also, the election for Padang Serai seat in Kedah has been postponed due to the death of PH candidate M.Karupaiya on Wednesday.

“Voter turnout for parliamentary seats is 73.89 per cent, without taking into consideration the unannounced three seats, Abdul Ghani added.

He also said that no political party could form a new state government in Pahang and Perak on their own as they all failed to obtain a simple majority of over 50 per cent of state seats.

PN won 17 seats, BN 16 seats and PH eight, out of the 41 seats contested in Pahang, while PN won 26 seats, PH 24 seats and BN nine out of 59 seats in Perak, he added.

“One Pahang state seat could not be announced today, N42 Tioman, following the death of the PN candidate,” he said.

He added that voter turnout for the Pahang state elections was 70.48 per cent, while for Perak it was 66.71 per cent. – Bernama