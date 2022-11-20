GE15: Result for Limbang polls to be announced Sunday

LIMBANG (Nov 19): The voting result for P221 Limbang seat will only be announced later Sunday, said returning officer Petrick Linggie Taboh.

He said the decision was made after two ballot boxes in Long Napir had yet to arrive at the tallying centre at Dewan Suarah Limbang on time due to some logistical factor.

“The results are in but it is only through WhatsApp.

“We are still waiting for further instruction from State Election Commission director (Abang Noraffian Abang Ibrahim) on whether we have to wait for the ballot boxes to arrive here or he himself will announce it in Kuching,” he told reporters when met at the tallying centre.

As of now, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Datuk Hasbi Habibollah is leading in a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan candidate Racha Balang.

With this, Hasbi is expected to retain the seat for the fourth term this time.