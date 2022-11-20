GE15: Sri Aman delivers Malaysia’s first Dayak woman MP

KUCHING (Nov 19): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) women chief Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie has been elected as Malaysia’s first Dayak woman parliamentarian after she won in Sri Aman convincingly.

Standing on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket, Doris was the clear winner in a four-cornered fight after she garnered 14,131 votes to win with a 4,039-vote majority.

Incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat, who contested as an independent after winning the seat in 2018 as a PRS leader, did not even come close to being a threat to Doris as he only managed to garner 5,673 votes.

Doris’ closest competition was Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Wilson Entabang, who received 10,092.

The fourth candidate in the race was Tay Wei Wei, a Pakatan Harapan candidate, who garnered 2,021 votes.

Going into the race, Doris, who is a veteran politician in her own right, was certainly no push over.

She is the first Sarawakian woman to be appointed senator and also the first Dayak woman to be appointed Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Negara.