GPS’ Hanifah pledges to work hard in ensuring continuous devt in Mukah

KUCHING (Nov 20): Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib, who won the Mukah parliamentary seat in the 15th general election, has pledged to continue working hard to ensure continuous development in her constituency.

“What I want to share is to work hard and always be close to the rakyat. We must be willing to go out and find ways to help them, that is the most important. It is very challenging for a lot of them because they live further in the rural areas.

“So we must make an effort to visit them. The closer we to the grassroots, and understand their needs, the better we can serve them,” she told reporters when met during GPS’s GE15 announcement at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, BCCK, here last night.

She also said every MP must understand the sentiment and the needs of the people on the ground.

“We have to understand that different people have different needs. If you are among the community that lives further in, then the main things such as basic utilities are needed.

“Electricity, roads, clean water, telecommunications, we have to speed up those developments and of course, there are other things that are needed, and that is that we need to understand what kind of welfare assistance that they need,” she added.

Hanifah secured 21,733 votes to win the seat with a majority of 15,686 votes.

Meanwhile, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who won the Kapit seat, said he was satisfied with the result.

“I am very satisfied because I won the sixth election with a relatively satisfactory majority.

“For me this election’s result is a very successful decision because won with a large majority,” Nanta said when asked to comment on his victory.

Nanta successfully defended his seat against Pangkas Unggang from Pakatan Harapan and Robert Saweng from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

He secured 16,552 votes to win the seat with a majority of 12,402.