GPS’ Tiong retains Bintulu with 22,168-vote majority

BINTULU (Nov 20): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has retained the Bintulu parliamentary seat for the sixth time with a convincing majority of 22,168 votes.

The president of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) polled 43,455 votes in a three-cornered fight in the 15th general election.

Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Chiew Chan Yew obtained 21,287 votes while Duke Janteng of Perikatan Nasional (PN) only received 5,650 votes.

Returning Officer Muhammad Dino Amid announced the official results at 1.19am at Bintulu Civic Centre today.

A total of 70,392 votes were cast, with 760 spoilt votes. There were 104 unreturned ballot papers while voter turnout stood at 62.73 per cent.