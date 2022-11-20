GRS’ Matbali Musah wins three-cornered fight in Sipitang

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) Datuk Matbali Musah has won the Sipitang parliamentary seat with 14,459 votes.

He obtained a 4,691-vote majority in a three-cornered fight against Parti Warisan’s Adnan Puteh and Lahirul Latigu from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Adnan managed to secure 9,768 votes, while Lahirul received 4,834.

In 2018’s 14th general election, Sipitang was won by Umno’s Yamani Hafez Musa with 12,038 votes by a majority of 852 votes in a three-cornered fight against Warisan and PH.

Matbali was formerly Lumadan assemblyman.

Sipitang has a total of 45,871 registered voters.