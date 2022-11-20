Hajiji:Sabah agrees to discuss joining forces with S’wak

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor has agreed to discuss joining forces with Sarawak in a Borneo bloc to support a stable federal government.

He said he had received a call from Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the two currently see eye-to-eye on working together.

“I received a call from Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and we currently see eye-to-eye on the idea of working together as a Borneo bloc to support the federal government which will benefit the country, Sabah and Sarawak. We want a stable federal government and state government.

“As for the question of (which national coalition) we will support, there needs to be further discussions. We cannot give an answer right now as we have yet to receive official results on all the seats.

“A statement on the matter will be released after results are out,” he said during a press conference at his official residence in Sri Gaya here at 1.20am on Sunday.

Also present was GRS secretary-general Masidi Manjun, who stressed the importance of prioritising Sabah.

“Overriding consideration is to ensure the best for Sabah. Any federal party that can offer us (benefits) will have to be seriously considered,” said Masidi.

The GRS-BN pact won 13 out of the 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah. Warisan won three seats while Perikatan Nasional won one.