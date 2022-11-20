Hasbi retains Limbang seat for fourth term with increased majority

LIMBANG (Nov 20): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Datuk Hasbi Habibollah has retained the Limbang parliamentary seat for the fourth term with an increased majority of 2,288 votes in the 15th general election (GE15).

Hasbi, from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) won the seat with a majority of 9,998 votes after garnering 14,897 votes against defeating Racha Balang from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) who polled 4,899 votes.

In the 14th General Election in 2018, he won the seat with a 7,710-vote majority.

The result today was announced by returning officer Petrick Linggie Taboh at 11.50am at Limbang Civic Centre.

No ballot was spoiled.

The counting of 102 ballot boxes including postal votes and early voting was completed at 12am yesterday.

The total voter turnout for Limbang parliamentary seat in GE15 was recorded at 47.93 per cent of the 41,999 voters.