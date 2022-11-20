Ideas urges coalitions forming next govt to negotiate based on policy

SIBU (Nov 20): The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas) has urged coalitions that will come together to form the next government to base their negotiations on policy and not patronage-type appointments to be distributed.

Its chief executive officer Dr Tricia Yeoh said the parties are encouraged to negotiate on the grounds of laws and policies that are crucially needed to address both economic and institutional reforms for the future.

“Forming the coalition government is the most urgent over the next few delicate days, and we would caution against money politics being used in this process, where smaller parties must exercise wisdom in using their kingmaker position and power.

“Also, important laws such as the Political Financing Act, Constituency Development Funds Act, Parliamentary Services Act, Fiscal Responsibility Act and Government Procurement Act are more urgent than ever, and we look forward to seeing parties state their strong position on these legislations that can truly transform the administration moving forward,” she said in a statement today.

The 15th general election (GE15) yesterday saw Malaysia having a hung Parliament with no coalition securing a simple majority to form the next federal government.

Meanwhile, Yeoh commended the largely anti-corruption messages that emerged during the GE15 campaign.

“Evidently, voters in Malaysia are tired of the culture of corruption that has become deeply embedded within the administration and its ecosystem, and particularly the Malay electorate have chosen to stand their ground on this issue by turning to Perikatan Nasional as an alternative coalition.

“Thus, if we are to restore the pace of our country’s economic growth and development, addressing good governance will need to be an immediate priority of the government,” she said.

She said Ideas looks forward to seeing concrete plans following the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) which expires next year.

According to her, bipartisanship in any future government will assure the most optimal outcomes when it comes to championing good governance, anti-corruption and institutional reforms.

On this note, she congratulated many of the former members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Political Financing, of which they were Secretariat, who have returned as Parliamentarians.

“We also look forward to reconvening the group, including new members, in the immediate future to expedite the Bill’s tabling in Parliament,” she added.

Yeoh also cautioned against race and religion being politically utilised by the government that is eventually formed.

She pointed out that Malaysia is ultimately a multi-ethnic, multi-religious society, and national leaders should take into serious consideration the varied needs and expectations of all ethnic and religious communities, including those within Sabah and Sarawak.

“It is absolutely crucial for a government vision that emphasises inclusiveness, understanding and empathy for the other,” she said.

Over the next few days, she said Ideas looks forward to a rules-based process of forming a federal government, in which the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong will play an important role in ensuring.

“Ideas hopes that the conclusion of this will finally provide the political and economic stability Malaysia desperately needs in order to make serious policy decisions for its future over the next five years,” she added.