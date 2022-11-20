In five-cornered fight for Ranau, GRS’ Jonathan Yasin emerges triumphant

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Ranau incumbent Datuk Jonathan Yasin has polled 22,606 votes to win the parliamentary seat for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member obtained a 11,092-vote majority in a five-cornered fight.

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Apirin Jahalan @ Taufik Sham received 11,514 votes; Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) candidate Datuk Ewon Ebin managed 4,254 votes; Parti Warisan’s Markus Siton garnered 2,657 votes; while Parti Pejuang Tanah Air candidate Azizul Julirin got 1,267 votes.

Ranau parliamentary constituency has a total of 66,517 registered voters.

Jonathan served as Deputy Home Affairs Minister II in the previous federal Cabinet.