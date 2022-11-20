Independent Riduan Rubin defeats PH incumbent in Tenom

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Riduan Rubin has won the Tenom parliamentary seat as an independent candidate with a 1,108-vote majority.

The newcomer garnered 10,027 votes to defeat incumbent Noorita Sual from Pakatan Harapan (PH), who received 8,919 votes.

In third place was Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Jamawi Jaafar, who obtained 8,625 votes.

Parti Warisan’s Ukim Buandi managed just 992, while independent candidate Peggy Chaw Zhi Ting had 86 votes. Both candidates lost their deposits.

Tenom has a total of 42,045 registered voters.

Riduan’s decision to contest in the constituency caused some controversy as he was Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Tenom Armada chief prior to nomination day on Nov 5.

On Nov 12, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor confirmed Riduan’s resignation.

Hajiji also said that GRS would take action against Bersatu Tenom chief Datuk Rubin Balang if it was proven that he had been campaigning for Riduan, who is his son.