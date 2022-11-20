Ismail Sabri retains Bera seat with over 16,000-vote majority

BERA (Nov 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob retained the Bera parliamentary seat for the fifth term, winning with a majority vote of 16,695 over his two rivals in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Ismail Sabri, who represents Barisan Nasional (BN), obtained 31,762 votes, while Abas Awang (Pakatan Harapan-PKR) received 15,067 votes, and Datuk Asmawi Harun (Perikatan Nasional-Bersatu) got 12,719 votes.

The official results were announced by Bera parliamentary returning officer Datuk Zaman Azam Mohamat Sarif at the Bera District Council Convention Hall here today.

Ismail Sabri has won the Bera seat for the fifth time in a row since 2004.

Meanwhile, BN continued to do well in the two state seats under the parliamentary constituency as it won Guai and Kemayan, but failed to recapture the Triang seat from Pakatan Harapan.

Contesting for the first time in Guai, BN candidate Datuk Sabariah Saidan obtained a majority of 2,678 votes, defeating three challengers, namely Noraini Abdul Ghani (PH) who obtained 1,906 votes; Nor Hashimah Mat Noh (PN) who got 6,747 votes while Independent candidate Jafari Mohd Yusof lost his deposit after getting only 977 votes.

For the Kemayan state seat, BN candidate Khaizulnizam Mohamad Zuldin obtained 13,778 votes to win with a huge majority of 6,913 votes beating PN candidate Safuan Husin, who got 6,865 votes.

Meanwhile, in Triang, incumbent Leong Yu Man from PH won with a majority of 6,219 votes defeating BN candidate Yee Cheng Hwa (4,597 votes) and PN representative, Muhammad Izzuddin Zulkifli (3,557).

Based on data from the Election Commission, a total of 77,669 individuals in Bera were eligible to vote in GE15. – Bernama