Johor MB Onn Hafiz tells Zahid to step down as Umno, BN chief as coalition ‘has fallen’

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should resign immediately from leading the Barisan Nasional (BN) and its anchor party now that Umno has fallen, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today.

He said it was clear that a political tsunami happened, and the Malays have rejected Umno.

“Umno has fallen. Umno and BN only won nine parliamentary seats in Johor and failed to win a single seat in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka, Kelantan, and Terengganu,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

The younger Umno man said Ahmad Zahid should follow in his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s footsteps of resigning, before its support base erodes further.

“This noble move will help us take our first step to restore and strengthen the Umno party we love.

“Although a bitter pill to swallow, Umno leaders, including myself, need to return to hear the people’s voices that have been translated through their votes in GE15 yesterday.

“Many Umno, MCA, and MIC leaders of high caliber and potential were sacrificed because we didn’t want to listen to the grassroots.

“We should dare to change the course of the party for the future of this party. If we do not change now, we will not win a single seat in the future,” Onn Hafiz said.

BN only managed to win 30 out of 222 seats in Parliament in the 15th general election that ended yesterday.

Rival coalitions Pakatan Harapan won 82, while Perikatan Nasional won 73.

No single coalition has scored the simple majority of 112 seats to form government. – Malay Mail