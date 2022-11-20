Joniston will help Tuaran grow despite losing

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Despite losing the 15th General Election, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai remains committed and dedicated to working as a productive team player to help Tuaran grow.

Joniston, who is Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, said he would continue working hard to help Chief Minister and Sulaman assemblyman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor realise Tuaran district and its people’s full potential, particularly in the tourism industry.

“During the election campaign, I had the opportunity to visit many places within the Tuaran parliamentary constituency and see for myself the needs of the people and the opportunities we can create that benefit the people.

“I’ve made some notes of ideas on how to grow Tuaran in a way that’s consistent with the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan,” he said.

Joniston, who is also Kiulu assemblyman, made his parliamentary debut by running for the Tuaran seat under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) banner.

He was a strong contender, garnering 24,710 votes but falling short of Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, the incumbent Tuaran Member of Parliament (MP), by only 233.

Madius was re-elected as Tuaran MP with 24,943 votes.

Throughout his campaigns, Joniston consistently emphasised the need for a Borneo bloc’s collaboration between the GRS and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as the deciding factor in forming the federal government.

He proved his point when, shortly after the election results, the GRS, led by Hajiji, and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), led by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, agreed to join forces to form the Borneo alliance.

“We have done everything to ensure GRS’s victory in Tuaran as it was crucial for its MP to come from the ruling the state government.

“I have no doubts that all the elected GRS MPs will stay true to their role in representing the people’s voice through a strong Borneo bloc partnership to influence the federal government in the efforts to continue demanding our rights,” he said.

Thanking voters for their support, Joniston reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving to the best of his ability.