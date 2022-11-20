Kiandee to ensure Beluran voters’ hopes not wasted

BELURAN (Nov 20): The success of the sole Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate contesting in Sabah is proof that the people of Beluran have opted to continue the tenure of the representative for another five years.

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee who won the parliamentary seat with a 1,594 majority, said that he will ensure their hopes are not wasted and he will continue to contribute his services to bring their aspirations, including those of the young people of Beluran that they have voiced out during the 15th General Election campaign to be realised.

The PN candidate defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Benedict Aswat (9,709 votes), Pakatan Harapan’s Felix Joseph Saang (4,460 votes), as well as Warisan’s Rowiena Rasid (3,707 votes) and Pejuang candidate Hausing Samsudin @ Sudin (155 votes).

“I appreciate the contribution and support given to me by the young people in Beluran and of course, this will become an encouragement for me to continue carrying our engagement with them so that their wants and aspirations will be noticed by the government in the coming five years period.

“I express my gratitude to all the voters who have carried out their responsibilities.

“I appreciate their support, including those who did not say it on the voting paper, but I am confident that I will be the people’s representative of all irrespective of those who supported me in the election or not. They are the people of Beluran and I must address effectively and justly,” he said to the media after the announcement of the result at the Beluran district council multipurpose hall on Saturday night.

Ronald is also the vice president of Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).