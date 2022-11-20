Kit Siang supports PH, PN, Borneo bloc govt coalition with Anwar as PM

SIBU (Nov 20): Democratic Action Party (DAP) advisor Lim Kit Siang is advocating a government coalition comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the Borneo bloc with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the new prime minister.

After the 15th general election (GE15) yesterday, Malaysia has a hung parliament with no coalition securing a simple majority to march into Putrajaya.

“Malaysia is in the new era of coalition politics and I advocate a coalition government of PH (82 MPs), PN (73 MPs) and Borneo Bloc (35 MPs) under Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister to form a coalition of with the specific programme to reverse Malaysia’s decline to make Malaysia a great world-class nation and to fight corruption,” he said in a statement today.

According to Lim, the “Make Malaysia Great Again” coalition (PH+PN+Borneo blocs) will have 190 MPs, which is more than two-thirds of the 222 Parliamentary seats.

He added that this coalition can amend the Malaysian Constitution to restore to Sarawak and Sabah their rights according to Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“The Umno-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has suffered its worst defeat in its history, and Zahid Hamidi should resign as Umno/BN president and allow the Umno/BN coalition to return to the original nation-building principles as advocated by the first four Umno presidents and nation’s founding fathers like Onn Jaafar, Tunku Abdul Rahman, Razak Hussein, Hussein Onn, Tan Cheng Lock, Tan Siew Sin, Dr Lim Chong Eu and V.T. Sambanthan,” he pointed out.

He said he had also advised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Tengku Mohd Hamzah to play advisory roles and not contest in the just-concluded election.

If they had listened, they would have avoided their ignominy, he added.

“I started my political journey 57 years ago in the days of Umno hegemony when a crack became a national crisis.

“The GE15 result yesterday may appear to be a disaster for Malaysia, but it should be seen as a catalyst for Malaysia to become a normal, world-class great country again,” Lim said.