Maximus will serve people in different capacity after losing in Kota Marudu

KOTA MARUDU (Nov 20): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili respected the decision of voters.

Maximus who failed to retain the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), said he will continue to serve Sabah and the community.

“Trust that, together, we will use the parliamentary platform as we work together for a better Sabah.

“As for the rest of us who did not make it in the elections, we thank our supporters and electorate for the opportunity.

“As for my specific constituency of Kota Marudu, which I represented as a Member of Parliament for six consecutive terms and three terms as assemblyman for Langkon and Tandek, I thank the constituents for the opportunity to serve them and hopefully I have been an agent of change. The electorate have made their choice and we respect their decision.

“PBS will continue to play our role with greater zeal and commitment to serve Sabah and the community,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Maximus lost to Wetrom Bahanda who secured 24,318 votes and 8,174 majority in a six-cornered fight.

The other candidates are Mohd Azmi Zulkiflee (Pejuang), Shahrizal Denci (PH-Muda), Norman Tulang (Independent), Datuk Jilid Kuminding (Warisan).

Maximus congratulated all political parties for taking part in the GE15 and winning their respective parliamentary seats.

He also thanked the Election Commission and security forces for conducting the GE15 in a safe and orderly manner without any untoward incidents and complaints.

“To political parties that are our partners in Perikatan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, as well as Barisan Nasional, who successfully defended or won their seats, we congratulate them,” he said.