Mordi retains Mas Gading with 5,840-vote majority

KUCHING (Nov 20): Mordi Bimol of Democratic Action Party (DAP) has denied Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) a clean sweep of all Bidayuh-majority seats after successfully retaining his Mas Gading seat for the second consecutive term.

Mordi polled 17,274 votes to win by 5,840 majority against closest challenger Lidang Disen of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) who received 11,794 votes.

While Ryan Sim Min Leong of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) only managed 2,311 votes and lost his election deposit.

Mordi, who bettered his majority votes from the 3,024 received in 2018, said he will now aim to continue his development plans for Mas Gading.

“I shall continue on with what I aspire to do in Mas Gading, starting with what I have yet delivered in the past five years. This is the time to get it done and get it implemented.

“I will discuss with my supporters on how to rebuild Mas Gading,” he said when met by reporters after the result was announced at the tallying centre in Bau Civic Centre last night.

He added that he will share the ideas and aspiration for discussion with the people of Mas Gading.

“It’s not about what I want, but what they want,” he said.