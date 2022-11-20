Muhyiddin claims Perikatan in lead to form government, ‘but not with PH’

SHAH ALAM (Nov 20): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has claimed his coalition to be ready to form the next federal administration with Sabah and Sarawak parties and others that subscribed to his coalition’s principles.

He also claimed that PN has received a letter from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Istana Negara setting the conditions for it to form the next government, while refusing to divulge its contents.

When he was pressed to identify PN’s possible partners, hundreds of supporters shouted ‘Tolak (Reject) BN (Barisan Nasional)’ and ‘Tolak (Ahmad) Zahid (Hamidi)’, the BN chairman.

“I have made a statement earlier that we are ready, we did not mention that we leave it to the wisdom of the highest leadership of the PN to decide,” he said, addressing the loud crowd.

Asked to clarify if there was a possibility of working with PH, Muhyiddin said no.

Until 3am today, PN was confirmed as winning 73 parliamentary seats, with six more yet to be officially announced.

Previously, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) said it will work with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to establish a Borneo bloc and form the federal government with a national coalition that can bring the most benefit to the two states.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor claimed to have spoken with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and both had agreed to support a federal government that can bring stability to the nation and the two states.

Muhyiddin also claimed the reception from both GPS and GRS was encouraging.

PN performed above expectations in GE15, sweeping seats in Perlis, Kedah, Terengganu as well as some seats in Selangor. – Malay Mail