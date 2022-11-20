Muhyyiddin declares he has enough support to be country’s 10th PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Tan Sri Muhyiddin is poised to return as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister after declaring he has the support of MPs from the two main Borneo coalitions that won the most seats in Sabah and Sarawak.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) share 28 seats between them, while Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional has 73.

Leaders from GPS and GRS held a meeting with the PN chairman earlier today. Muhyiddin said in a statement issued this evening that GPS and GRS had agreed to nominate him as the prime minister.

The matter had been conveyed to the PN supreme council, Muhyiddin said.

It is unclear if the new government would involve Barisan Nasional. Muhyiddin did not explicitly state if the coalition government he has cobbled together would feature BN lawmakers. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME