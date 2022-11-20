Noh Omar quits as Selangor Umno chief, puts pressure on Zahid to bow out as president

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar has resigned from his post, saying he has lost faith in party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s leadership.

The Selangor Umno warlord who was dropped as a candidate from the 15th general election that ended yesterday joined a growing group of party leaders demanding Zahid relinquish his position.

“But I will still be a supreme council member,” he told reporters as he was exiting the Umno headquarters here alone.

Noh said he was not upset at being dropped as a candidate for GE15, but was offended at the way the decision was made.

He claimed he was not even invited to the party’s seat negotiations.

“It was as though the president did not appreciate whatever I had done so far to help raise Umno Selangor,” he said.

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan was the first to announced his resignation from the party post today.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) Alor Gajah candidate said he was doing so to take responsibility for losing in the contest for the Perak parliamentary seat.

He demanded Zahid do so too by stepping down as Umno president. Zahid managed to cling on to his Bagan Datuk seat in Perak by just 348 votes over his closest rival, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

BN won only 30 parliamentary seats, compared to Perikatan Nasional’s 73 and PH’s 82. — Malay Mail