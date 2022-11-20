PBM will support coalition that can form govt, says Sng

KUCHING (Nov 20): Despite only winning one out of five contested seats in the 15th General Election, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will support whichever coalition that can form the government.

Julau incumbent, and the sole MP from PBM, Datuk Larry Sng said the party will lend its support to ensure the nation’s political stability.

“We want to ensure the new government will have political stability, so that the country can move forward and focus on important issues such as the economy and addressing the interest of East Malaysians,” Sng said in a Facebook post today.

Sng won the seat with a majority of 1,340 votes after polling 9,159 votes.

He has retained the seat ever since winning it in 2018 from Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, who was the Julau MP from 1999 to 2018.

Sng beat three other contenders, namely Salang who polled 7,819 votes; independent candidate Elly Lawai Ngalai with 5,224 votes; and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak’s Susan George, who garnered 335 votes.