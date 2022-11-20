PH claims to have the numbers to form government

PETALING JAYA (Nov 20): Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that the coalition has gathered enough seats to form the new federal government.

According to Anwar, PH had reached an understanding with several parties to give the coalition more than 112 seats, but he did not reveal its potential partners for forming the government.

“PH has formed the biggest block in the parliamentary position (with Muda), and we have recognised that no party had obtained a simple majority.

“This is the first coalition from the biggest block which has obtained enough seats to form the government on majority voice,” he told a news conference here early this morning.

Anwar also disputed a statement by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that PN was in a position to form the new government by working with other parties.

“That is not possible because we have the numbers and will notify Istana Negara,” he said.

Asked when documents backing the formation of a PH government would be sent to Istana Negara, Anwar said they would be sent once completed.

According to the Election Commision website, PH won 82 seats, PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (6), Warisan (3), Independents (2) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (1) in the 15th General Election.

Results for three of the 222 seats in Parliament are not available as the elections have either been postponed or the vote-tallying process could not be completed. – Bernama