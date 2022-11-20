PH wins Miri, EC records 55 pct voter turnout

MIRI (Nov 20): Pakatan Harapan (PH) has won Miri seat for the third consecutive parliamentary election, but this time around through its newcomer, Chiew Choon Man from Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

Chiew, who replaced incumbent Dr Michael Teo won Miri with a majority of 6,159 votes. He polled 39,549 votes against Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Jeffrey Phang Siaw Foong (33,390) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Lawrence Lai Yew Son (5,209).

There were 620 spoilt votes and 228 unreturned ballot papers.

According to Election Commission (EC) data, the total voter turnout for Miri parliamentary seat in this 15th General Election (GE15) was recorded at 55.15 per cent; or half out of the total of 143,229 registered voters.

Returning officer Abdul Rahman Taupek announced the official result for Miri parliamentary seat at 11.25 pm at Industrial Training Institute.

None of the candidates were present at the tallying centre when the result was announced.

Chiew, also the Angkatan Muda Keadilan chief only made a brief appearance at ILP after the announcement.

Not expecting his victory, the 31-year-old lawyer who was all thrilled, revealed his plans to shift his legal practice from Selangor to Miri in order to serve the people in Miri.