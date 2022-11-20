Sisters happy to perform duty as voters for first time

KUCHING (Nov 20): Three sisters from Kampung Gayu in Padawan here expressed their excitement after casting their ballots for the first time yesterday.

Catherine Livan Ajang, Cindy Penny Ajang and Amelda Usun Ajang – aged 19, 22 and 25, respectively – are registered voters of the Kota Samarahan parliamentary constituency.

They cast their votes the polling station in SMK Wira Penrissen early yesterday, before heading to their village.

“We left our house at Jalan Stakan quite early, a 8.30am this morning, and arrived at the polling station half an hour later.

“For me, I wasn’t nervous – just having that ‘wow’ feeling because I got to vote for the first time.

“I’m so glad to have performed my duty as a voter,” said Cindy when met by reporters in a coffee shop at Jalan Puncak Borneo near here.

She was also glad that the process had gone smoothly at the polling station

“The (Election Commission) personnel guided us through the process. Everything was smooth.

“I do hope that more young voters would go out today and exercise their democratic rights,” added Cindy, whose sentiments were shared by her sisters.

“I’d like to see more young people get involved; to cast their votes today,” said Amelda.

Adding on, Catherine remarked: “The youths these days should not take lightly on this matter because this is our responsibility as citizens.”