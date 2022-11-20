Six Bills up for tabling in DUN sitting, says Speaker

KUCHING (Nov 20): Six Bills are set for tabling in this State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, which runs from tomorrow until Nov 30, says Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

Of the six, three are touted as ‘most interesting’: the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board Bill 2022; the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2022; and the Supply (2023) Bill 2022.

The other three are the Electronic Sarawak Government Activities Bill 2022; the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022; and the Veterinary Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Elaborating on the State Constitution Amendment Bill, Asfia said it is related to the anti-party hoping law passed in Parliament recently.

“The amendment Bill is related to the anti-party hopping law in line with the Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

“It makes us necessary to amend our state constitution to be in line with the Federal Constitution,” said Asfia during a pre-DUN press conference at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters at Jalan Bako here today.

The Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board Bill 2022 and Supply (2023) Bill 2022 will be tabled by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2022 will be tabled by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Office Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; and Electronic Sarawak Government Activities Bill 2022 by Minister of Utility and Communication Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 will be tabled by Deputy Premier and Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; and the Veterinary Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2022 by Minister of Food Industry, Community and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The first reading for all six Bills takes place today, with the question-and-answer sessions running for four days (Nov 22 to 25).

Asfia said as at Nov 7, a total of 223 questions seeking oral replies and 63 questions seeking written replies were submitted by the DUN members for the eight-day sitting.

“The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government received the highest number of questions, at 48,” he added.

Moreover, the DUN Speaker said 71 annual reports, financial statements, Hansard and votes of proceedings documents would be laid on the table, as well as four command papers.

Adding on, he said as at Nov 11, the DUN Secretary had not received any private member’s motion.

The winding-up speeches by the state ministers would be taking place for three days, from Nov 28 to 30.