Tan family makes big convoy homecoming to Kapit for polling day

KAPIT (Nov 20): It was an enjoyable journey for the family of the late Tan Tee Hui, in that they had organised a 10-vehicle convoy for the trip back to their hometown to vote.

Led by Tee Hui’s eldest son, David Tan Kian Meng, they departed from Kuching around 7am on Thursday and arrived here around 3pm.

Among those in the group were Kian Meng’s daughters Stella Tan and Alice Tan, his brothers Temenggong Tan Kian Hoo and Tan Kian Chai, Kian Meng’s brothers-in-law David Yong Kai Chong and Ting Siew Ping, Danny Ting (Siew Ping’s son), Wendy Tan (Kian Chai’s daughter) and Alwin Chia (Kian Meng’s nephew).

“We travelled along the Pan Borneo Highway. The plan was since we’re travelling back to Kapit, we might as well enjoy the journey as a family.

“The Kuching-Kanowit stretch was alright, but the 44km one from Song to Kapit was quite hilly.

“We left Kuching early because the sooner, the better, while the weather’s still cool.

“We’ll spend another day here before returning to Kuching tomorrow (today),” said Kian Meng when met, together with Temenggong Tan, at the polling centre in SJKC Hock Lam here early yesterday.

Their father, Tee Hui, was among the most prominent businessmen in the district.