Tawau result disappointing, says Liew

TAWAU (Nov 20): Former MP of Tawau, Datuk Christina Liew, thanked the people for the opportunity to have represented them in Parliament.

“Thank you for the opportunity to have served you for the past four and a half years. My poll result is disappointing and I know it will be for everyone who has supported the Harapan team in Tawau.

“My gratitude to Sri Tanjung voters, the DAP Tawau and Sri Tanjung leaders who have rendered assistance to me.

And I thank all my volunteers and campaign workers who have worked tirelessly this last fortnight, not forgetting those of you who prayed for us and sent messages of encouragement,” Liew said in a statement on Sunday.

Congratulations to the new MP of Tawau, she added.

The Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman lost to the candidate fielded by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Lo Su Fui with a majority of 3,800 votes in a six-cornered contest.

Thanking the voters, Lo said he did not see the victory as a personal victory rather it was a commitment to developing Tawau in the next five years.

“We will discuss with all the local leaders in Tawau to draw up a plan to develop Tawau more effectively for the people,” Lo told reporters after he was declared as the winner on Saturday night.

The lawyer who obtained 19,865 votes triumphed over Liew (16,065 votes), Chen Ket Chuin of Warisan (11,263 votes), Pejuang’s Herman Amdas (1,067 votes), and independent candidates Mohd Salleh Bacho (1,776 votes), and Datuk Chin Chee Syn (651 votes).