Zahid says no coalition deal with GPS to form govt, warns BN MPs against making own deals

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Embattled Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied that Barisan Nasional (BN) held negotiations with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for consent to form the next federal government with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In a statement today, Ahmad Zahid said that all BN MPs who had won in the 15th general election (GE15) have also signed a pledge and given him the mandate as party president to decide on any political collaboration to form the government.

“I would also like to inform that there have not been any negotiations with PN to date, which can’t be assumed as there is an understanding to form the government with the said coalition.

“Therefore, any MPs who violate the party’s order will see their party membership being revoked, including their parliamentary seats, in accordance with the law barring Dewan Rakyat members from switching parties, as stipulated under Article 49(A) of the Federal Constitution,” Ahmad Zahid, who himself is facing growing calls from his party and coalition members to resign after BN’s disastrous election performance, said.

Earlier, GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said that his party has agreed to form a coalition federal government with PN, BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the interest of the country’s political stability.

He said GPS has also agreed to support PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the 10th prime minister.

“In the interest of ensuring the well-being of the people and our national economy is maintained, a stable and strong federal government is needed to be formed immediately, ” Abang Johari told reporters during a press conference this evening. — Malay Mail