2023 State Budget: RM7.506 bln proposed for development expenditure

KUCHING (Nov 21): A sum of RM7.506 billion has been proposed under the Development Expenditure Estimates in the State Budget 2023, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said of this estimate, RM4.540 billion or 60 per cent will be for development in rural areas.

“The 2023 State Budget will continue to be a development-oriented budget and rural focused.

“This estimate has taken into consideration our commitment to complete the implementation of numerous ongoing projects; our capacity to implement projects during the year; and our priority to undertake catalytic, high impact and people-centric projects,” he said when tabling the Supply (2023) Bill, 2022 during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

