Abang Jo: RM1.12 bln budgeted for infrastructure development in 2023

KUCHING (Nov 21): The Sarawak government has budgeted RM1.12 billion to intensify infrastructure development across the state next year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In tabling the 2023 Sarawak Budget, he said the allocation will be for major projects including in Kuching, Sibu, and Limbang.

He listed the major projects as (1) design and construction of Inner Ring Road, Kuching; (2) construction of road from Sibu Jaya to Kong Yit Khim Road, Sibu; (3) Jalan Pakan/Ulu Kota, Pakan, Sarikei (Phase 3) and replacement of seven temporary bridges under Phase 1 to Permanent Bridges; (4) Upgrading of Jalan Oya, Sibu; (5) Emergency works for damaged public infrastructure; (6) Sungai Limbang Bridge, Sungai Bunut No. 2, and connecting roads, Limbang; (7) Rural Bridges Transformation Programme; and (8) Vehicle yard and associated facilities at Senari Port.

“In addition, the construction of several major infrastructure projects costing billion of ringgits are being implemented and funded under the Alternative Funding initiatives such as Coastal Road Network, Second Trunk Road, Bukit Mabong Airport, and Kuching Urban Transportation System,” he said in his Budget speech today.

Abang Johari said the state government aspires to achieve 100 per cent coverage for water and electricity supply by 2030.

Towards this end, he said RM26 million will be allocated for electricity supply projects next year.

The projects are (1) RM12 million for Replacement of Battery and key components for stand-alone solar system; (2) RM8 million for Supply of Electricity to Schools Yet to be Connected from Public Grids; (3) RM4 million for Additional Late Applicant Funds (ALAF); and (4) RM2 million for Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) to the Sarawak electricity grid.

He added that there are ongoing electricity supply projects taken up by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) on behalf of the state government funded under Alternative Funding.

He announced that RM125 million will be allocated for the implementation of water supply projects.

The projects are (1) Serian Regional Water Supply Phase II; (2) Raw water supply Betong; (3) construction of sludge treatment for Batu Kitang Plant; (4) construction of Salim Plant Phase III, Sibu; (5) construction of Plant No. 5 at Landeh and storage tank at Bukit Sipaya, Kuching; (6) rehabilitation of Plant No. 1 at Batu Kitang, Kuching; (7) construction of storage water tank Bukit Panchor, Serian; (8) pipeline extension from Old Ulu Oya to Sibu West; and (9) construction of Sibu West storage tank.

Apart from these projects, he said the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme for Stressed Areas funded via Alternative Funding initiative will continue to be intensified.

He added that RM900 million will be made available next year to implement eight projects.

The projects are (1) 100 million litres mid-level and nine million litres upper-level reservoirs at Matang Water Treatment Plant; (2) transmission main across Batang Sadong Bridge to Simunjan, pipeline replacement, relocation, and extension at Sebangan and Sebuyau, and associated works; (3) upgrading of Bayong Water Treatment Plant; (4) water supply to Pulau Bruit; (5) Kapit Water Treatment Plant augmentation and improvement works; (6) Kanowit Water Supply Phase II; (7) Tinjar water supply; and (8) Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) Phase 2.