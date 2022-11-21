Abd Karim suggests appointing MP commanding confidence of most lawmakers as PM

KUCHING (Nov 21): The best way to determine the next Malaysian Prime Minister, according to Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, is for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to find out which individual has the confidence of the majority of MPs to form the next government.

The state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said this is in view of the hung parliament after no coalition or party commanded a simple majority to form a government after the conclusion of the 15th general election (GE15).

“If only the leaders of each coalition are involved, then there might exist cases such as some MPs being blackmailed or forced to make decisions against their own will (on who they want as Prime Minister).

“I have heard of such cases before,” he added when met at the State Legislative Assembly complex yesterday.

Abdul Karim pointed out that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was chosen as the ninth Malaysian Prime Minister after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had decreed all MPs to provide His Majesty with statutory declarations (SDs) on whom they wished to be the premier.

“Although the process took quite some time, it worked for Ismail Sabri. Why not we do it again this time around?” he said.

Malaysia is currently embroiled in a process to choose its next Prime Minister following the GE15 as none of the coalitions involved in the election were able to command a simple majority.

Leaders of each coalition were seen meeting and contacting each other to form an alliance in order to form a federal government, including the Gabungan Parti Sarawak, in which Abdul Karim is a member.

Today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah gave party leaders and heads of coalitions a one-day extension for the deadline to propose their prime ministerial candidate.

In a statement issued by Comptroller of the Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the political parties now have until 2pm today (Nov 22) to submit their proposals.

“His Majesty has received and consented to the requests made by party leaders and heads of coalitions (for the extension).

“In line with this, His Majesty called on all Malaysians to remain calm and patient until the process of forming the new government and nomination of the 10th Prime Minister is completed,” said the statement.