Agong extends deadline for party leaders to provide numbers, PM nominees to 2pm tomorrow

KUCHING (Nov 21): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given party leaders and heads of coalitions a 24-hour extension for the deadline to confirm their numbers and their prime ministerial candidate.

In a statement issued by Comptroller of the Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the political parties now have until 2pm tomorrow.

“His Majesty has received and consented to the requests made by party leaders and heads of coalitions (for the extension).

“In line with this, His Majesty called on all Malaysians to remain calm and patient until the process of forming the new government and nomination of the 10th Prime Minister is completed,” said the statement.

The statement also reminded Malaysians that the country’s administration is still running as usual under the management of caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob based on the principles outlined for the caretaker government.

In the statement, Al-Sultan Abdullah urged Malaysians to pray for the process of the formation of the new government and appointment of the prime minister to go on smoothly in the interest of the country.

The leaders of parties and heads of coalitions were initially supposed to submit their choices by 2pm today.

The 15th general election (GE15) left Malaysia with a hung parliament for the first time in its political history.

Both the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions have claimed to have enough numbers in the 222-seat Parliament to form the government.

PH currently has 82 seats while PN has 73.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which had pushed for national polls to be held this year ahead of the GE14’s expiry next year, only garnered 30 seats.

With results for the Baram parliamentary seat yet to be finalised, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) currently has 22 seats.