Annuar Musa claims Zahid dragging Umno into gutter after talks of BN-Pakatan alliance

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): Umno leader Tan Sri Annuar Musa today accused his party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of “dragging the party into the gutter”, claiming the latter excluded the voice of grassroots when holding discussions with Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders about a possible unity government.

Annuar also lambasted Ahmad Zahid for Barisan Nasional’s loss at Saturday’s 15th general election (GE15), the coalition’s worst in history. He suggested Malay voters shunned Umno because of the corruption that is plaguing the leadership, ostensibly a reference to the dozens of graft charges against Ahmad Zahid.

Annuar said Umno would have salvaged its image had it pushed through with the party elections before GE15 which the former minister described as a chance at cleaning up the leadership.

“Right now the party leadership is not holding any consultation but right now it seems that the president is making decisions to continue with his old agenda,” he told reporters at the World Trade Centre here.

“He is dragging the party down the gutter.”

Ahmad Zahid is now facing growing internal pressure to step down as more blame him for Umno’s defeat.

Annuar was among several division chiefs that have gathered at the WTC this evening in what appears to be a meeting to discuss the party’s future.

Annuar, a former Umno information chief, said many of the party’s division chiefs are “appealing” for Ahmad Zahid to resign amicably, but denied they are putting pressure on their president.

“It hasn’t reached to that point yet, not giving an ultimatum,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid held a meeting with PH’s top leadership this afternoon, fuelling speculation that BN could form a coalition government with their rivals. Shortly after the meeting, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested a high likelihood that the two blocs would be cooperating.

Yet it remains unclear if Ahmad Zahid had the full support of his own party. As the meeting unfolded, several Umno leaders issued a public statement denouncing the move, saying they oppose any form of alliance with PH, or more specifically the DAP.

The DAP is the predominantly Chinese component member of the opposition pact. Umno through its annual general assembly earlier this year passed a resolution to shun any talks of aligning with Anwar and the DAP. — Malay Mail