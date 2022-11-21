Anyi retains Baram with 7,339-vote majority, gives GPS 23rd seat

MARUDI (Nov 21): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) handsomely defended the Baram parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election when its candidate Datuk Anyi Ngau won with a 7,339 majority over his opponents.

Anyi, who was the incumbent, garnered 18,399 votes over Pakatan Harapan’s Roland Engan, who gained 11,060 votes.

Independent candidate Wilfred Entika Rebai only polled 324 votes, thus losing his deposit.

Returning officer Belayong Pok announced the results at 7.13pm at the Marudi Civic Centre.

Voter turnout was at 50.76 per cent, and a total of 332 ballot papers were rejected.

In the 2018 elections, Anyi polled 12,171 votes against Roland, who garnered 10,181 votes in a straight fight over the majority Orang Ulu seat.

Voter turnout in 2018 was at 63.9 per cent.

The results for the Baram seat were delayed last Saturday after 12 polling centres there were unable to proceed with polling due to poor weather which hampered efforts to transport Election Commission (EC) workers to the polling centres, forcing the EC to suspect elections there.

Voters at these centres only managed to vote today.

Baram has 59,535 registered voters.