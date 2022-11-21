At a glance: 2023 Sarawak Budget

KUCHING (Nov 21): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari today presented the 2023 Sarawak Budget to members of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

The following are the highlights of the Budget:

• Theme: Sarawak First: Towards An Inclusive, Prosperous and Harmonious Society

• Total Ordinary Expenditure: RM10.797 billion

Consisting of:

– RM3.997 billion billion Operating Expenditure

– RM6.8 billion billion Development Expenditure Estimates

•Projected Revenue: RM11.035 billion

Consisting of:

– Tax revenue RM5.246 billion, including RM4.195 billion from State Sales Tax; RM550 million from raw water royalty; RM287 million from forest royalty, timber premium and tariff; and RM214 million from mining royalties, land rents and others

– Non-tax revenue RM5.498 billion including RM2.335 billion from cash compensation in lieu of oil and gas rights; RM1.864 billion from dividend income; RM650 million from interest income; RM400 million from land premium; RM120 million from cash compensation in lieu of import and excise duties on petroleum products; and RM129 million from others including licences, service fees, permits and rentals

– Non-revenue receipt RM26 million

– Federal grants and reimbursements RM265 million

Eleven Strategic Thrusts and Initiatives, 2023

Strategic Thrust 1: Achieving Economic Prosperity

– RM420 million for Rural Transformation Programmes

– RM500 million for Projek Rakyat

– RM237 million for Special Projects (formerly Minor Rural Projects)

– RM52 million for affordable housing projects in Kuching, Serian, Betong, Sibu, Mukah and Miri

– RM42.5 million to intensify urban renewal programme

– RM50 million for Longhouse Loan Scheme

– RM40 million for Housing Deposit and Repayment Assistance Scheme (HDRAS)

– RM80 million for the poor to repair their dilapidated houses

Strategic Thrust 2: Stimulating Economic Growth

– RM1.12 billion to intensify infrastructure development such as roads and bridges, ports, and riverine infrastructure particularly in the rural areas

– RM26 million for electricity supply projects

– RM125 million for the implementation of water supply projects

– RM900 million for projects under the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme for Stressed Areas

– RM65 million for the development of industrial parks

– RM6 million to further develop the mining sector

– RM11 million to enhance air connectivity

– RM87 million for the implementation of tourism-related projects

– RM35 million for various tourism events and festivals

– RM12.5 million for international business events

– RM500,000 to kick start the construction of Sarawak Handicraft Centre

– RM1.5 million for the Sarawak Craft Council

– RM32 million for Sarawak Tourism Board for its operation, tourism marketing and promotion

Strategic Thrust 3: Promoting Investment and Enterprises Development

– RM7 million for InvestSarawak

– RM18 million for Special Relief Fund, Targeted Relief & Recovery Facility (TRRF) and PENJANA Tourism Fund (PTF)

– RM14 million for Skim Kredit Mikro Sarawak and Skim Pinjaman Industri Kecil dan Sederhana (SPIKS)

– RM7 million for Graduan ke Arah Keusahawanan (GERAK), Usahawan Teknikal & Vokasional (USTEV) and Transformasi Usahawan Desa Sarawak

– RM5 million for Go Digital Programme

Strategic Thrust 4: Transforming Sarawak Into A Competitive Economy

– RM10 million for Trade and Tourism Office in Singapore (STATOS) as well as setting up of another two in Brunei and Pontianak, Indonesia

– RM14.8 million to complete the farming facilities at Sg Baji Agropark and for Parit Bugis Agropark preliminary works

– RM1.5 million for three new Permanent Food Production Zones at Kubong, Sg Sebiew, and Tunoh

– RM900,000 for the rehabilitation and upgrading works of DID Schemes in Tanjung Purun and Pueh in Kuching

– RM25 million for the rehabilitation of eight DID schemes in Samarahan Division and in the Food Basket region of Betong and Mukah

– RM229 million allocated to Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) for irrigation and drainage projects

– RM52 million for the development and upgrading of infrastructure and facilities at Loba Stoh Aquaculture Park

– RM21 million for development of precision farming park

– RM26 million for raising income of farmers and smallholders

– RM25 million for Sarawak Agro Fund

Strategic Thrust 5: Developing Human Capital

– RM28 million for Establishment Of Learning Institutions and Resource Centres

– RM8 million for State-owned International School in Kuching

– RM40 million for Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS)

– RM30 million as assistance for repayment of PTPTN loan

– RM20 million for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE)

– RM15 million annual grant to 3,000 early childhood care institutions

– RM13.7 million for scholarship and loan for students

– RM10 million for free tuition programme

– RM1.95 million for One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) Sarawak

Strategic Thrust 6: Accelerating Digital Adoption and Data Utilisation

– RM48 million for Smart City projects in Kuching and Miri

– RM25 million for Digital State Government Services

Strategic Thrust 7: Balancing Economic Growth with Environmental Sustainability

– RM2.3 million to promote environmental sustainability

– RM6.5 million for Totally Protected Area and Wildlife Protection and Management

– RM3 million for a comprehensive study on the Sarawak Climate Change Policy and Low Carbon Society Blueprint in Cities and Towns in Sarawak and Formulation of Sarawak Green Economy Policy and Action Plans

Strategic Thrust 8: Strengthening Social Welfare

– RM52 million for various welfare aids

– RM21 million for Free Water Programme

– RM15 million for Post-Natal Care Assistance

– RM12 million for Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) as Death Compassionate Assistance for 4,000 beneficiaries of the elderly aged 60 and above

– RM10 million for Endowment Fund Sarawak

– RM10 million for financial assistance on Electricity Connection Charges

– RM4.2 million as Special Grant for Kasih Suri Keluarga Malaysia

– RM3.75 million for Low Income Household Empowering Programmes (e-Life)

– RM3.5 million for awareness and intervention programmes for community wellbeing

– RM2 million for Bantuan Pesakit Buah Pinggang (BPBP)

– RM500,000 for the setting up of Safe Haven for Homeless and Displaced Communities Centre in Bintulu and Miri

– RM500,000 for the initial works to set up Special Needs Community Centre (SNCC)

– RM2.2 million for the setting up of Community Social Support Centre (CSSC)

Strategic Thrust 9: Enhancing Culture, Sports and Youth Development

– RM6.1 million for youth and culture development programmes

– RM2 million for youth entrepreneur development

– RM41 million for Sarawak Sports Corporation

– RM17 million for Sarawak State Sports Council

– RM47 million for various sport facilities projects

Strategic Thrust 10: Promoting Research and Development, Science and Technology, and Innovations

– RM20 million to kick start the construction of Sarawak Science Centre

– RM2 million for the establishment of Sarawak Bio-Industrial Park

– RM20 million for the setting up of Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre

– RM8 million for Sarawak Research and Development Council

– RM21 million for Sarawak Biodiversity Centre to promote R&D in biodiversity

Strategic Thrust 11: Enhancing State Government Capacity and Service Delivery

– RM27 million for capacity building of Sarawak Civil Service workforce

– RM28 million for the maintenance of State Government building including offices and quarters

– RM167 million for the upgrading of the existing building and new construction

– RM23 million for Establishment of Sarawak Coastguard (SCG) and Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET)