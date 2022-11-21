Baru in plea to GPS to reconsider working with PN, PAS

KUCHING (Nov 21): All Members of Parliament in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should make a stand to reject cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) to form the federal government, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

In a statement tonight, Baru appealed to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and all GPS MPs not to partner with the conservative PN coalition as it is not in line with Sarawak’s multicultural society.

“I call on all MPs, non-Muslims and Muslim alike, in GPS to be vocal in rejecting PN and PAS.

“Make a stand to the Premier against partnering with them. Your constituents are watching you closely,” he said.

Baru also condemned PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s remarks just prior to the general election polling day that Jews and Christians were using Pakatan Harapan (PH) as agents to ‘Christianise’ Malaysia.

“That dangerous untruth was designed to stoke Muslim anger against Christians and PH. Sarawak Christians reject this statement and we do not want the Premier to partner with PN in any way or form,” he added.

He stressed Sarawak is a multiracial and multi-religious society and the harmony must be preserved.

Moreover, Baru said PAS is a component party of PN and their president Dato Seri Abdul Hadi Awang holds conservative religious views.

“Their president Hadi’s only political agenda is the implementation of Syariah law throughout Malaysia,” he said.

Baru remarked that Hadi had also shown himself as a “dangerous and self-serving politician”, who aimed to sow hate and distrust among different races by blaming non-Muslims for corruptions scandals that besiege the country.

He reminded that Sarawakians have not forgotten Hadi’s insulting remarks that Sarawak indigenous community were ignorant ‘cawat’ (loincloth-wearing) voters who did not know how to vote.

“Now is the time to show to us that you (MPs) are truly ‘Sarawak First’ by rejecting racist bigots because Sarawak represents multiracialism and a multi-religious society where all religious beliefs are respected,” said Baru.