Bung says GRS has ‘declared war’ on BN by shifting support to Perikatan instead

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): The state Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) government may be rocked following the chief minister’s move to support Perikatan Nasional (PN) in forming the federal government.

Sabah BN chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin took aim at Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for breaking GRS’ pre-election promise to support BN.

“He agreed that GRS would support BN. He has broken the deal,” he said, referring to Hajiji’s statement earlier to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister candidate.

“He has declared war on us,” he said, adding that Hajiji had not discussed the matter with him before making the statement.

BN and GRS had worked out a seat-sharing formula for 15th general election, which ended with BN winning seven seats and GRS winning six.

However, Bung said that rumours of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) winning candidate in Kota Marudu Datuk Wetrom Bahanda being proxies to GRS was now evidently true.

He alleged that two other independent winning candidates, Kudat’s Verdon Bahanda and Tenom’s Riduan Rubin were also part of the pact supporting GRS, and by extension PN,

The three new MPs were spotted in photos with Muhyiddin and Hajiji on Sunday night, along with PKDM president Datuk Peter Anthony.

Bung said it was clear that Hajiji and GRS had betrayed their pact.

When asked whether BN would continue to work with GRS in the state government, Bung said that it would affect their relationship and did not dismiss the possibility of withdrawing support for the state.

“Not now, we will look into it later,” he said. — Malay Mail