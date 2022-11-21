Choosing the wrong partner will harm Sarawak, PKR man warns GPS

KUCHING (Nov 21): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should choose its alliance partners well because choosing the wrong partner will harm the country and the consequences will also affect Sarawak, said Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh.

According to the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak election director, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a very capable person whom GPS should give due consideration.

“We have to rise from a failed country. After all, Pakatan Harapan (PH) has taken the lead in winning by obtaining the highest number of people’s votes, which is by gaining majority support in 82 parliamentary constituencies compared to other parties.

“The year 2023 will be more challenging, and a capable person like DS Anwar must be given a chance rather than a failed political party leader like Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being given the opportunity to fail again. That’s not fair,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zulkifli, who is PKR Batang Lupar chief, said the victory that GPS garnered should be used appropriately for the benefit of the people.

“Joining Bersatu party leaders, such as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS led by Haji Hadi Awang is not correct, instead Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri) Abang Jo, should choose PH as a partner, because PH has proven and will attend to the will of the people of Sarawak.

“We are the pioneers fighting for MA63, everyone knows that. The struggle for racial diversity and respect for various faiths is the backbone of PH’s struggle, and PH has never contradicted the basic principles that put the constitution as the pillar of governance that must be obeyed. Religions, languages, and Bumiputera interests should be respected by all,” he claimed.