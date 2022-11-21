Cops warn social media users against provocative content, amid uproar over TikTok clips conjuring May 13, violence

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): The police have today warned Malaysian social media users against uploading content that would threaten public safety and order, after the online public brought up clips by youths on TikTok bringing up the May 13, 1969 racial riots and violence after the 15th general election.

In a statement, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani told social media users to stop misusing the platforms to spread content that are considered provocative in nature because it will cause public disturbances.

“During the 15th general election (GE15) and before the forming of the next federal government, we have warned against social media users that uploaded content that touch on racial and religious issues.

“Stern actions will be taken against users that attempt to threaten public safety and order under the Communication and Multimedia Acts and Penal Code,” said Acryl Sani.

Social media users have pointed to TikTok posts warning about a possible repeat of the deadly May 13, 1969 race riots were found on TikTok with hundred thousand of views, most of them directed against supporters of Pakatan Harapan.

Many of the videos also falsely alleged of political dominance by DAP if PH forms the federal government, carried anti-Chinese messages, and openly threatened violence.

Some also questioned the religiosity of Malay-Muslims who voted for DAP, insinuating that no Muslim would ever vote for the party.

Among the hashtags used for the posts were affiliated to Perikatan Nasional, which is also attempting to form the federal government.

During 15th general election (GE15) campaigning, Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ)’s Social Media Monitoring Initiative to monitor hate speech said it found that race-based narratives especially espousing “Ketuanan Melayu” or Malay supremacy have ramped up ahead of the election.

Another initiative called #KamiNampak (Malay for “we see”) monitoring racial and religious rhetoric also singled out Islamist party PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is contesting in Marang under PN, for using a dog-whistle remark calling for violence against certain ethnic groups, with an anti-DAP social media post invoking God’s power in punishing certain ethnic groups by eliminating them. — Malay Mail