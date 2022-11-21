DUN Speaker congratulates GPS chairman, newly-elected Sarawak MPs

KUCHING (Nov 21): State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar has congratulated Premier and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on the coalition’s victory of 22 out of 31 parliamentary seats as of yesterday.

Mohd Asfia also extended his congratulations to all newly-elected MPs in Sarawak.

“Election Commission (EC) has suspended the voting process for P222 Baram parliamentary constituency on Nov 19 due to unpromising weather. As such, voters of P220 Baram are going to cast their votes today as set by the EC.

“God willing, the official results for P220 Baram will be made known later today,” he said in the august House at the start of the DUN sitting today.

He called on all elected representatives to give their best service to their respective constituents.

He also congratulated dignitaries who were bestowed honours during the Head of State’s birthday celebration early last month.

On a separate matter, Asfia said the DUN secretariat had granted leave of absence for today and tomorrow (Nov 21 and 22) under Standing Order 81(2) to Tarat assemblyman Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is also Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development; Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang; and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

Asfia said government business would take precedence over Private Member’s business under Standing Order 12(1)(2) throughout the sitting on weekdays until Nov 30.

Given this, he said a one-hour question-and-answer session would take place daily from Tuesday to Friday this week.

He added that Nov 23-25 would be devoted to debating the Budget Speech.

“Ministerial replies shall take the remaining three days – Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week of this meeting,” he said.

Asfia also extended condolences to the family of veteran statesman and former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Muhideen, who passed away on June 12.

The House observed a minute’s silence to honour his memory.

Abang Johari is presently tabling the Supply (2023) Bill 2022.

Meanwhile, five other Bills are set for tabling in this DUN sitting.

They are the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board Bill 2022; the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2022; the Electronic Sarawak Government Activities Bill 2022; the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022; and the Veterinary Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2022.