EC: Voting begins at remaining 12 Baram polling centres

MARUDI (Nov 21): Voting for the remaining 12 polling centres involving 19 streams for Baram parliamentary seat has begun this morning, said the Election Commission (EC).

The polling centres were unable to operate on Saturday because poor visibility and weather conditions prevented helicopters from transporting EC workers there.

In a statement, the EC said the 12 polling centres are SK Long Naah (two streams); SK Long Luteng (one stream); Rumah Matthew Belulok Lalo, Kampung Lepo Gah (two streams); SK Long Sait (one stream); SK Long Tungan (two stream); SK Long Moh (two streams); SK Long Mekabar (one stream); SK Long Jekitan (two streams); SK Long Lamei (one stream); SK Lio Mato (two streams); SK Long Banga (two streams); and Rumah John Jau Wan, Long Semiyang (one stream).

All of the polling centres will close at 12 noon except for SK Long Naah (1pm), SK Long Moh (1pm), and SK Long Luteng (2pm).

Baram parliamentary constituency has a total of 59,545 registered voters and 194 polling centres.

There is a three-cornered fight in the constituency for the seat between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau, Pakatan Harapan’s Roland Engan, and independent Wilfred Entika.