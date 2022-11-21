Financially responsible Budget 2023 a foundation for Sarawak’s future, says Premier

KUCHING (Nov 21): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called the proposed 2023 Sarawak Budget a financially responsible plan and foundation for Sarawak’s future that seeks to make the state safer, more secure, more resilient, and more prosperous.

Abang Johari said the proposed Budget is in line with the goals of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“The 2023 State Budget is framed across 11 strategic thrusts. This Budget is not just a fiscal plan for 2023, but it is to set our State on a better path towards achieving our 2030 vision,” he when tabling the Budget during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He said the 11 key strategic thrusts are achieving economic prosperity; stimulating economic growth; promoting investment and enterprises development; transforming Sarawak into a competitive economy; developing human capital; accelerating digital adoption and data utilisation; balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability; strengthening social welfare; enhancing culture, sports, and youth development; promoting research and development, science and technology, and innovations; and enhancing state government capacity and service delivery.

To achieve economic prosperity, he said initiatives will prioritise efforts to accelerate development, ensure more balanced regional growth, as well as address socioeconomic needs and challenges faced by the people.

He said the four initiatives are creating employment and business opportunities; investing in affordable housing; intensifying urban renewal programmes; and increasing opportunities for home ownership.

“Our huge investment in infrastructure development will also ensure the rakyat have greater access to employment and business opportunities to improve their standard of living. Thus in 2023, the implementation of various people-centric projects will be intensified.”

Abang Johari said the state government is committed to accelerating economic growth with greater emphasis on infrastructure development.

Five initiatives have been proposed under the second thrust – intensifying infrastructure development and ensuring greater urban-rural economic integration; expanding electricity and water supplies coverage; developing industrial estates and business premises; growing the mining sector; and boosting tourism sector tourism.

To further promote investment and enterprise development, Abang Johari said it is vital to provide initiatives that will attract the business sector.

“​Sarawak has been one of the most preferred investment destinations in Malaysia. This is due to a business-friendly state government that is ever ready to facilitate investors. We offer many competitive edges such as ready industrial land, competitive electricity price, and educated workforce,” he said.

The state government has proposed facilitating domestic investment and making Sarawak a preferred investment destination as well as facilitating businesses and small-medium enterprises (SMEs).

Abang Johari said agriculture would remain a pillar of the state’s economy.

“​Sarawak has many of the essential building blocks it needs to be a competitive economy as well as an economic powerhouse in Malaysia. We have a strong base of commodities and minerals that are in demand globally, abundant sources of renewable energy, a growing population, and an open economy with a talented workforce,” he said.

The state will also work to enhance quality; establish foreign trade and tourism offices; enhance food security; promote smart agriculture; and raise incomes of farmers and smallholders.

To develop human capital, Abang Johari said Sarawak will continue to invest heavily in education through initiatives such as enhancing quality of education; continuous professional development; and providing educational assistance programmes.

To accelerate digital adoption and data utilisation, he said the state government will improve on the delivery of public services through enhancing digital connectivity, digitalisation, and developing digital talent.

Abang Johari also said the state government is committed to the sustainable management of tropical forests and biodiversity conservation while promoting its timber industry.

The key initiatives are promoting environmental sustainability; developing hydrogen economy; greening Sarawak’s economy; promoting carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS); as well as developing the blue economy.

Abang Johari stressed the state government is committed to enhance and strengthen social welfare by continuing the implementation of various safety net programmes including establishing welfare care centres for the disadvantaged and special needs community.

He said Sarawak would also intensify youth and culture development programmes, as well as develop and upgrade sports facilities.

The state government is also committed to promote research and development (R&D), science and technology, and innovation, which would be the key driver of long-term economic growth.

“We will continue to foster R&D, initial commercialisation, and diffusion of innovative ideas and technologies. The state government is embarking on projects including establishing Sarawak Science Centre, Sarawak Bio-Industrial Park and the setting up Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre,” he said.

Abang Johari added the state government wants to ensure its civil service expansion will not put a strain on financial resources.

​“The past three years presented many unprecedented challenges, but these challenges were also a catalyst for us to continue transforming the work and culture of our public service.

“Under the 2023 Budget, greater emphasis will be given to make the state government services more accessible and digital-friendly and managing talent through the implementation of numerous training (programmes),” he said.

Key initiatives are capacity building of Sarawak civil service; restructuring; enhancing well-being; as well as the establishment of Sarawak Coastguard (SCG) and Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET)

“We also established the Sarawak Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) to guard the state’s borders towards addressing the issues of rabid dogs’ movement across the Sarawak-Kalimantan border,” he said.