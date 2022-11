KUCHING (Nov 21): A fire has broke out at an apartment complex under construction in Tabuan Dayak here this morning.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the top floor of the building, alarming nearby residents.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said a report on the incident was received at 10.33 am.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations are at the scene.

MORE TO COME