‘Giant killer’ Riduan to improve Tenom economy

TENOM (Nov 21): Tenom member of parliament Riduan Rubin is new in politics.

He has created history after being voted into parliament in the 15th General Election last Saturday.

Contesting as an independent candidate using the elephant logo, Riduan was dubbed the ‘giant killer’ defeating his opponents from Pakatan Harapan, Noorita Sual, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Jamawi Jaafar, Warisan’s Ukim Buandi and another independent candidate, Peggy Chaw Zhi Thing.

Riduan obtained a majority of 1,108 votes and a total 10,027 votes, defeating Noorita who garnered 8,919 votes; Jamawi (8,625 votes), Ukim (992 votes) and Peggy (86 votes).

Riduan is the son of Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang who is Tenom Bersatu division chief.

He resigned before the nomination to take part in the election and a few days later, he was invited to join Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) led by Datuk Peter Anthony.

Tenom is traditionally a BN seat but in 2018, it became a PH seat. Recently, it changed again.

Riduan said that this showed the maturity of votes in the district, especially the younger generation.

“I am thankful for this decision and I thank all the voters, my family and the machinery who have worked hard to help during the campaign period,” he said.

“We promise to look after the Tenom parliament and to fulfil the manifesto promised,” he said.

“The period for politicking is over and now it is time to do the work,” Riduan said.

According to him, his hope as a Tenom MP is to see his constituency receiving the impact of sustainable development, and moreover, the district is located near to Indonesia’s new capital city.

“The distance between this parliament and the new capital city of Indonesia is short and I think it will bring economic spillover to Tenom,” he said.

“This is in line with my mission before this which is to improve the local economy and in line with the current development in Nusantara, Indonesia,” he said.