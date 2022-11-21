‘GPS victory an endorsement for region’s future plans’

LAWAS (Nov 21): The resounding 15th general election (GE15) victory for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Limbang and Lawas seats serves to endorse future plans for this northern part of the state.

In highlighting this, political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa said the re-election of Datuk Hasbi Habibolah and Datuk Henry Sum Agong as the respective parliamentarians for Limbang and Lawas, reflected the voters’ stand of choosing GPS in GE15.

Moreover, he observed that the lowering of the voting age to 18 and automatic voters’ registration did bring about greater participation of youths in the election.

“The voice of the youths was heard in this democratic process.

“The most interesting thing this time was that the youths were very excited and could not wait to vote,” he said.

Awangku Jinal,also a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member, expressed thanks to the voters in both parliamentary constituencies for their confidence in the GPS representatives.

“This mandate proves that the people want continued development, and also their call for strengthening the state’s position in fighting for Sarawak’s rights and interests as spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the IGC (Inter-Governmental Committee) Report.

“GPS remains their choice as the coalition exemplifies the spirit of caring, welfare and development, as well as good leadership as shown by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan,” he said.

Henry defended Lawas for GPS-PBB, after defeating Parti Sarawak Bersatu secretary-general Baru Bian with a majority of 5,677 votes. Henry polled 11,361 votes, Baru had 5,684, while the other candidate Japar Suyut of Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) managed to secure 1,163 votes.

Henry’s PBB comrade Hasbi retained the Limbang seat for the fourth time, having garnered 14,897 votes, over Racha Balang of PH-PKR’s 4,899 votes.