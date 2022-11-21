GPS will continue to work hard for Sibu despite defeat, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Nov 21): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to work hard for Sibu folks despite not winning the Sibu and Lanang parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said this during a walkabout at Sibu Central Market yesterday, alongside GPS Sibu candidate Clarence Ting to thank traders and the public for their support in GE15.

“We respect the people’s decision and at the same time, we will continue to work hard to bring more development to Sibu,” said Dr Annuar.

“As a local boy, this town is very dear to me and I want to see more development to benefit Sibu folks,” he told The Borneo Post.

While congratulating Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidates Oscar Ling and Alice Lau on their victory in retaining Sibu and Lanang parliamentary seats respectively, Dr Annuar expressed hope that the mandate given to both the elected representatives will be manifested through their service to the people as well as for Sibu’s development.

He pointed out that differences in political views ought to be put aside and also to focus on serving the people and fight for Sarawak’s rights.

Meanwhile, Ting, who is also Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, went to each stall to greet and thank the traders for their support in the recent GE15.