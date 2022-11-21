Hadi says Perikatan just waiting for invite to Istana Negara any time

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): Perikatan Nasional (PN) has collected statutory declarations (SDs) from more than 112 members of the Dewan Rakyat in support of forming the new federal government, said PN deputy chairman Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“Yes, just wait. We have the numbers, in fact more than enough,” said the PAS president.

“Waiting for an invitation (to Istana Negara), at any time,” he told reporters before leaving the residence of PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at about 2pm here today. He had arrived at about 11am.

Earlier, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had stated that PN had furnished SDs from MPs who gave their support to Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, to be appointed as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Hamzah said the number of SDs submitted exceeded 112, which is the lowest figure to command majority support of MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat for the appointment of the prime minister under Article 43 of the Federal Constitution.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin was reported as saying that PN will submit the SDs from the parliamentarians today, to prove that the coalition has the numbers to form the new Federal Government.

PN consists of Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah AirKu (STAR) Sabah and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Meanwhile, Istana Negara in a statement today informed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to the deadline for political party and coalition leaders to submit their proposed coalition to form the new government and name of prime minister candidate to be extended to 2pm tomorrow.

The deadline had been set for 2pm today but His Majesty gave the time extension following requests received from leaders.

The 15th general election (GE15) on Saturday saw a hung Parliament situation with no party or coalition getting a simple majority to form the federal government.

Of the major coalitions, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 82 parliamentary seats, Perikatan Nasional (73), while Barisan Nasional obtained 30. — Bernama